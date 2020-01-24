Aishwarya Rai is slimmer than me, so Mani Ratnam preferred her to me for Ponniyin Selvan, says Tamil actress

Porn web site suffered large cyber assault













Have you ever ever puzzled why Mani Ratnam’s first option to play feminine leads in most of his films since late 90s have been Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Not that she is gorgeous nor for the truth that she possess particular expertise, however her dimension which has made the filmmaker favor her to others. Effectively, we’re not saying it, however it’s based on veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Aishwarya Rai performs an necessary function in Ponniyin Selvan.PR Handout

Earlier than you are taking it very significantly, allow us to inform you that Radikaa Sarathkumar made such a remark purely on a lighter word. On the audio launch perform of Mani Ratnam-produced Vaanam Kottattum, the veteran actress, who has performed an necessary function within the movie, spoke in regards to the battle he had when he had solid her in a task in his earlier mission.

“He cast me in the role of Bharatanatyam dancer in his second film. Only we know how much struggles we had (laughs),” Radikaa Sarathkumar stated, indicating the director had difficulties in bringing out the specified consequence from her. She continues, “He cried at some point. He is crying even today. I had asked him ‘why did you cast me in that role’. His response will be in two words – ‘it’s okay.'”

“After that experience, Mani Ratnam imagines me as his heroine for his every film, but as Aishwarya Rai is thinner than me, he is casting her in his films. Even for Ponniyin Selvan I told him that I will be better off (than Aish), he said ‘it’s two inches here and there.'” Radhika says as she tries laborious to manage her laughter.

Mani Ratnam and Radikaa Sarathkumar.PR Handout

Radikaa Sarathkumar is working in an necessary function in Radikaa Sarathkumar, which has Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and AIshwarya Rajesh within the leads. Other than producing the movie, Mani Ratnam has co-written the movie, directed by Dhana Sekaran.

However, Mani Ratnam is busy along with his directorial movie Ponniyin Selvan, which has Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and lots of others.