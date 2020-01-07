Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor: Actresses who have been in abusive relationships

Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt

Let’s check out actresses who’ve been in abusive relationships.

Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s relationship would all the time stay one in all Bollywood’s most talked-about affairs. Whereas Aishwarya tried hiding the main points of their abusive relationship, she as soon as opened up about being hit by Salman and the way she used to cowl up the bruises by saying she had fallen.

In line with an India In the present day report, Aishwarya had confirmed in an interview again then that she had been bodily abused by her actor boyfriend. She had mentioned, “He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened.”

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor had a slightly ugly divorce with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur, which was adopted by intricate stories of the rationale behind their separation. In her divorce plea, other than different issues, Karisma Kapoor had additionally alleged that Sanjay Kapur used to bodily abuse her and had even requested his mom to slap her as soon as.

In one in all her complaints, Karisma had written, “Even before our wedding his father made my mother cry and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was one-off.”

Speaking about one other occasion, Karisma had written that she was left embarrassed when her husband advised her that he was calculating her web price by way of wealth together with his brother-in-law. Recalling extra such incidents, Kapoor had written that when when she was unable to suit right into a costume proper after her being pregnant, which her mother-in-law wished her to put on after which in anger, Sanjay Kapur had requested his mom to slap her.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut had alleged that Aditya Pancholi used to bodily assault her and had even stored her locked inside his residence. “When this man (Pancholi) who used to be my father’s age, he hit me so hard that my head was…I fell on my head on the floor and it started to bleed. I must have been 17 or something. I picked up my sandal and I hit his head hard and it started to bleed as well,” the actress had advised HEARALPUBLICIST in an interview.

Following her assertion, a authorized battle between the 2 actors ensued. Whereas Pancholi not solely denied the allegations but additionally filed a defamation case towards Kangana.

Pooja Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt was in a relationship with Ranvir Shorey. The actress had alleged that Ranvir used to get violent and hit her whereas drunk. Ranvir Shorey had then mentioned, “Just like any normal couple. We had our share of tiffs. But today (pauses and begins to look at the ceiling). I used to drink at her place.”

“Often, she used to say I was drinking too much and not taking enough care of her. On such occasions, I used to volunteer to leave the scene. That used to irritate her, and she would get violent. A scuffle would ensue. Mind you, it takes me drinking to get violent. She gets violent without drinking, too,” he added.

Zeenat Aman: Although Zeenat remained tight-lipped in regards to the matter, it was mentioned that Zeenat Aman was in a relationship with an already married Sanjay Khan, regardless of him getting aggressive now and again. Sanjay had allegedly even hit her at a celebration which left her eye injured.