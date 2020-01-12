Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up on ‘horrid’ phase with husband Rohit Nag: ‘It has not…

Residence / TV / Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up on ‘horrid’ part with husband Rohit Nag: ‘It has not always been La La’

Tv actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who’s at the moment seen within the in style present Yeh Hai Chahatein, has opened up about her marriage with Rohit Nag. After being in a relationship for six years, the 2 tied the knot on December 5, 2014.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aishwarya mentioned that she and Rohit have been going by means of a tough patch within the final two years, personally in addition to professionally. She additionally hoped that their future can be “more fun than the last two years”.

“Rohit and I have been together for 11 years. 5 years of marriage have been very evolving for both of us. It has not always been La La. We had our shares of ups and downs. All married couples go through the same or the other. But I feel Rohit and me, we have had such horrid time in the past two years, in terms of our personal and professional lives. I really hope the next five years are fun for us. From traveling to places to sitting at home and laughing at Kapil Sharma jokes – I want our life to be more fun than the last two years,” she mentioned.

Just some days in the past, on Aishwarya’s birthday, Rohit wished her with a romantic Instagram put up. He shared cute photos of them and wrote, “On this special day, I celebrate my No. 1 source of motivation and I thank u very much for her wonderful prayers for me to be a better person in life. Happy birthday @ash4sak ill make sure ull have a gr8 year ahead…”

On their five-year anniversary, Aishwarya penned a candy word for Rohit. “We both worked so hard to overcome all the odds and be together… no one can understand what we have or share..sometimes even we cant but dude we are rock solid and im so so proud to say that… We are so different but when it comes to our foundation we couldnt be more in agreement,” part of it learn.

Aishwarya and Rohit participated within the seventh season of dance actuality present Nach Baliye, during which superstar compete towards one another. The couple completed within the sixth place.

