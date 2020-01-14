“Ajanata Raja “: Congress Leader Hits Out At Shivaji’s Descendant Amid Book Row

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale is a BJP chief.

Mumbai:

Terming BJP chief Udayanraje Bhosale as “Ajanata Raja“, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday hit again at Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant, saying folks of the state don’t take criticism by him critically.

Udayanraje Bhosale, the previous Lok Sabha member from Satara, had attacked the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress for criticising BJP over a e book evaluating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Maratha warrior king.

Mr Bhosale made the important feedback on the behest of BJP, Mr Sawant mentioned, including that it was not but clear why he joined the social gathering.

“Bhosale is an ”Ajanata Raja” (a king who doesn’t know something about his topics)…Mavalas (foot troopers of Shivaji) like us have proceeded on the trail proven by Shivaji Maharaj in a real sense,” Mr Sawant mentioned.

“The descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, however, is following Modi’s path…Hence, the people of Maharashtra will not pay heed to him and not take the criticism by him seriously (Bhosale),” Mr Sawant mentioned.

Earlier within the day, Mr Bhosale condemned the e book titled “Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, written by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal, and mentioned no one on this planet may be in comparison with the 17th century Maratha king.

He focused the Shiv Sena and dared it to take away the phrase ”Shiv” from its title and rechristen the social gathering as “Thackeray Sena”.

Mr Bhosale’s feedback got here a day after Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut referred to as Mr Goyal’s e book “insulting” and requested the warrior king’s descendants to make clear their stand and give up the BJP over the problem.

