Ajay Devgn joins SS Rajamouli to shoot RRR movie after Tanhaji turns hit at the box office

Ajay Devgn begins taking pictures for SS Rajamouli’s film RRRTwitter

Bollywood celebrity Ajay Devgn has lastly joined director SS Rajamouli to shoot his upcoming film RRR. The actor is all contemporary from the large success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the field workplace.

A number of speculations had been made about Ajay Devgn enjoying a task in RRR earlier in 2019. However the makers of the movie confirmed the information on the press meet on March 14. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “BIGGG NEWS… Ajay Devgn to play a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film #RRR… Set in 1920s… A story based on two legendary freedom fighters… Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. #RRRPressMeet.”

It has been practically a 12 months for the reason that announcement however there was no information concerning the Bollywood actor kick-starting the shoot for RRR. Movie-goers throughout the nation had been eagerly ready to listen to about it. DVV Leisure confirmed it as we speak by tweeting, “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today… Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR.”