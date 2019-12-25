Ajay Devgn strongly reacts on daughter Nysa Devgn trolled for visiting salon after grandfather’s death

Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa DevgnInstagram

Bear in mind how Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa was trolled for visiting a parlour after her grandfather Veeru Devgn had breathed his final on the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai (the place he was admitted) on Might 27 morning. As quickly as Nysa’s footage surfaced on-line, trolls had began saying nasty issues about her like, ‘Grandfather simply died and she or he’s within the parlour.’ To this, Ajay Devgn has strongly reacted saying, ‘What proper have they got to say that?’

When Ajay Devgn was requested about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor could not resist himself from talking up about how simply his daughter will get subjected to it. And whereas opening up about the identical, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had requested Nysa to exit someplace in order that she may recover from her grandfather’s demise.

“They (trolls) really don’t know what’s going on. I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don’t want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out,” Ajay Devgn slammed trolled in an interview with Zoom TV.

Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn and KajolInstagram

He continued, “She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she comes back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already.”

Earlier, whereas addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had mentioned that he and his household do not take note of trolls who make such feedback utilizing faux identities.

“Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn’t care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what,” Devgn informed IANS.