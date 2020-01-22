Ajay Devgn taunts Kapil Sharma for not sharing profits with team: ‘Tu kyu nai kar…

Residence / TV / Ajay Devgn taunts Kapil Sharma for not sharing income with group: ‘Tu kyu nai kar raha sabka saath, sabka vikas?’

There are solely a handful few who can handle to roast Kapil Sharma and Ajay Devgn is considered one of them. On a current episode of The Kapil Sharma Present, the actor came over to advertise his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with spouse and actor Kajol. Through the episode, host Kapil tried to crack a couple of sensible ones at Ajay’s expense however needed to eat his phrases.

Kapil counted down the numerous skills of Ajay, together with performing, manufacturing, path, voice overs, and the way he even owns a couple of theatres. “Sir, we had heard the motto…sabka saath, sabka vikaas (standing with everyone, progressing with everyone). Have you made it your own motto: apna saath, apna vikaas (by myself, my progress),” Kapil requested the actor.

In his reply, Ajay stated: “Mujhe ek baat bata, tere 103 episode hogae. Tune kisiko idhar aane diya? (Tell me something, you’ve shot 103 episodes. Did you let anyone else come here?),” Ajay joked, leaving everybody laughing.

Archana Puran Singh cracked up at his joke and add that Kapil takes away a lot of what they make by way of the present. Kapil, feeling cornered, stated, “Fine! Come take whatever you want! I’m father to a little daughter, I have to run my home,” he stated.

Kapil additionally performed a recreation with Kajol and Ajay, asking them questions on their married life: who spends extra time in toilet, who’s extra picky about meals and extra. Watch the clip right here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay as Subedar Taanaji Malusare. It additionally stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The film, which hit theatres on January 10, has collected over Rs 183 crores on the field workplace.

