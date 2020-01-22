Ajay Devgn was associated with SS Rajamouli for these two project before RRR movie

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













Bollywood celebrity Ajay Devgn mentioned he was related to director SS Rajamouli for a number of initiatives earlier than RRR film. Many filmgoers are shocked and questioning what the earlier collaborations had been.

Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play an vital position in RRR, which marks his debut in southern movie trade. The B-City star joined SS Rajamouli on its units of the movie. The makers tweeted the duo greeting one another and wrote, “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today… Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR.” (sic)

Hours later, Ajay Devgn responded to their tweet and expressed the identical pleasure to work with them. He additionally shocked many by saying that RRR film will not be his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The Tanhaji star wrote, “My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure.”

Ajay Devgn begins capturing for SS Rajamouli’s film RRRTwitter

Sure! What he mentioned is true! Ajay Devgn gave his voiceover for Makkhi, the Hindi model of SS Rajamoul’s Eega, which was launched on October 12, 2012. His 2012 launch Son of Sardaar was the remake of SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna. These are the 2 initiatives for which they collaborated.

Ajay Devgn is likely one of the hottest actors and has a good fan following down south. He’s recent from the success of Tanhaji, which has now doubled the curiosity about RRR film. His followers throughout the globe are eagerly ready to see a glimpse of his position and in addition hear the replace on its launch date.

Right here is how some followers responded to Ajay Devgn’s tweet

You might be my favorite actor of the Bollywood , as a result of I study many ethical out of your movie sir . I thik this film shall be additionally like that, And congratulations for achievement of tanhaji , your one of the crucial fabulous and inspirational film of all time.

What an ideal mixture from the two legends.. Perfection shall be @ easiest. @ssrajamouli : Sir You have got already modified the definition of cinema after Bahubali. Greatest needs… @ajaydevgn Trying ahead fr the sensational evolution quickly. Expectation is simply too excessive.. 🙂

