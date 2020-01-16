Dwelling / TV / Ajaz Khan on violence in Bigg Boss 13: ‘I was thrown out for hitting Ali, why are these people not treated the same?’

If the full-blown brawls between Bigg Boss 13 contestants are something to go by, the makers of the present appear to have turn out to be rather more relaxed in the case of their coverage on violence. Throughout Wednesday night time’s episode, viewers noticed Madhurima Tuli viciously attacking Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, breaking it within the course of. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have displayed bodily violence up to now as properly.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who was requested to go away the home for hitting Ali Quli Mirza, thinks that the present is setting a harmful precedent by not taking these contestants to activity for such behaviour. He informed Hindustan Instances in an interview, “Dhakka-mukki se chalu hua, uske baad maarne pe aa gaye. Madhurima ne bohot aggressively maara hai. (It started with pushing and shoving and now, the contestants are coming to blows. Madhurima hit Vishal hit very aggressively.) Now, when the next Bigg Boss will come, what is the limit? I got out because I hit Ali. They threw me out. Why are all these people not treated the same? It’s not fair what is happening.”

Ajaz stated that if Bigg Boss doesn’t take any motion, it might present the “bias” of the makers, as the identical no-violence rule ought to apply to everybody. As of now, Vishal and Madhurima have been locked inside a jail collectively, and their closing punishment will probably be introduced by host Salman Khan through the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday.

‘Salman will get angry’

Ajaz is assured that Salman won’t condone such violent behaviour. “Bhai will get angry; he is always very fair. He has said that he is leaving the show also. Like, ‘what is happening?’ He has said, ‘Main apne ghar mein aise logon ko nahi rakhunga (I will not keep such people in my own house).’ He is a very fair mentor; agar unko kabhi bhi kuch lage, toh woh bolte hai (if he thinks anything is wrong, he says so),” he stated, including that the Bigg Boss host pulled up Shehnaaz for her antics.

Hypothesis is rife that Salman will throw Madhurima out of Bigg Boss 13 for her violent outburst. When requested to touch upon the identical, Ajaz stated, “I think he should do that and he will do that but again, it is not in his hands. Salman bhai is only the mentor and host; he cannot decide who is going to go out and who is going to stay. Only the channel and the board of Bigg Boss can decide.”

Is Bigg Boss edited?

Lately, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana stated in an interview that the present was edited in a method that painted a special image altogether, from what truly occurred inside the home. She claims that the channel (Colours) didn’t do justice to her and portrayed her as a “villain” by exhibiting her agitated reactions however not the provocation for it.

Ajaz rubbished these claims and stated, “I don’t believe that. Jo jaisa hota hai, waisa hi dikhta hai. Yeh kuch edit-vedit nahi hota. Yeh sab log jo apne aap ko achcha dikhana chahte hai, unki galatiyaan dikh gayi toh ab woh yeh dikha rahe hai ki humari achchaiyaan nahi dikhayi aur Bigg Boss sirf humari buraayiaan hi dikha rahe hai. Arre, tum mein achchai hai toh dikhegi! (You will come across exactly as you are. The show is not edited. These people want to portray themselves as nice, so when their mistakes are aired on national television, they cry foul that Bigg Boss only shows their bad side and not their good side. Only if you have a good side, it will show it).”

Citing the instance of Sidharth Shukla, Ajaz stated that he comes throughout as a pleasant particular person as a result of he’s genuinely like that. He stated, “Emotional hai, ro deta hai uski maa aati hai toh. Dushman ke liye bhi rota hai woh (He is emotional, he cried when his mother entered the house. He will cry for his enemies also).”

Ajaz is rooting for Sidharth and Asim Riaz to win Bigg Boss 13. “I like both of them since the beginning. When they are together, it’s more entertaining. Yeh jab bahar aayenge, khud hi inko afsos hoga ki why the hell were we fighting (When they come out of the show, they will regret fighting with each other). They are better together. It’s no use, abusing each other,” he stated.

