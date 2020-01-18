Ajit Doval Meets Lanka President, Promises $50 Million Help From India

Nationwide Safety Advisor Ajit Doval with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Colombo:

India pledged a $50 million help to Sri Lanka on Saturday as Nationwide Safety Advisor Ajit Doval met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and mentioned a variety of bilateral points, together with strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime safety.

Mr Doval arrived in Colombo on Saturday on an official go to throughout which he may also meet a number of overseas diplomats and focus on essential problems with mutual curiosity.

“A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security & fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion,” Mr Rajapaksa mentioned in a tweet.

The President’s workplace mentioned Mr Doval pledged that India will present $50 million to Sri Lanka to assist the nation buy tools for its safety forces.

Mr Doval has turn out to be the second highest rating Indian official to go to Colombo after Mr Rajapaksa assumed workplace in mid November. Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the primary overseas dignitary to go to Sri Lanka.

India’s pledge for enhancing defence cooperation comes days after Russia mentioned it would help Sri Lanka, which is looking for methods to consolidate its regional place by balanced diplomacy and attracting overseas investments, to enhance its defence capability.

“We have been providing Sri Lanka cooperation in defence and we will continue to do so,” Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavarov had mentioned.