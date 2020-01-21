Ajith’s Valimai slips through Prasanna’s fingers: ‘I was equally thrilled that the talks were on’

Funds 2020: Key issues to know











Prasanna, who has been dreaming to work with Ajith in a movie, was excited when the supply to share display screen area together with his favorite star in Valimai got here his method, however his happiness was short-lived as he couldn’t take up the movie. Now, the Thupparivaalan actor has shared his disappointment over lacking a possibility to work with Thala.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and everyone of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai“. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time, [sic]” he formally put an finish to the rumours pertaining to him working with Ajith.

Though he’s extremely upset, the 37-year previous actor is just not disheartened over growth and hopes that he would get a possibility once more. “Inspite of the deep disappointment I’m feeling all of the extra stronger with all of your love. There may be at all times a subsequent time and am certain I will probably be enjoying that dream half reverse “Thala” sooner. I can’t thank sufficient Mr. SureshChandra who tried his greatest for me. Love you all a lot. Maintain sending me your Cove. That is air I’ve bought,” Prasanna added.

It’s reported that Prasanna was approached by the makers to play the position of an antagonist in Valimai. Despite the fact that he has not cited the rationale why he couldn’t take up the movie, it’s believed that the actor’s different commitments may have compelled him to choose out of the Ajith–starrer. Arjun Vijay–starrer Mafia: Chapter 1 and Thupparivaalan 2 are his upcoming films.

In the meantime, the makers have reportedly approached Huma Qureshi to play the feminine lead.