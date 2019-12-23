AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto Set To Regain Lost Turf In Jharkhand

In 2014 state elections, the AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto had misplaced Silli to JMM’s Amit Mahto,

Ranchi/ NEw Delhi:

All Jharkhand College students’ Union chief Sudesh Mahto, who had snapped ties with the ruling BJP forward of the Jharkhand state polls, is main by almost 20,000 votes in Silli, his former stronghold the place he misplaced in 2014 after retaining the seat for 15 years. The 45-year-old, one of the crucial distinguished candidates within the state election, is forward of the incumbent MLA and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Seema Devi.

Counting of votes started at eight am in all of the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand the place the ruling BJP is locked in an in depth combat with the rival JMM-Congress mix.

A complete of 15 candidates are contesting from the constituency. The BJP had not fielded any candidate in Silli as AJSU was their ally. Nonetheless, each the events later determined to combat the state elections alone amid variations.

Forward of the state polls, Mr Mahto had mentioned that the BJP and Congress are identical for him, indicating that he was not too eager to assist both of the rival events.

“I don’t want to make the government of any party or individual. I want the government of the people of Jharkhand which works for the overall development of the people. For me, the Congress and the BJP are the same,” Mr Mahto had instructed information company PTI when he was requested about the potential of a fractured mandate.

In 2014 state elections, the AJSU chief had misplaced Silli to JMM’s Amit Mahto, Seema Devi’s husband, after retaining the seat for 15 years. In 2018, when Amit Mahto confronted disqualification over conviction in a felony case by a Ranchi courtroom, his spouse contested by-elections and received the seat.