Akalis, Quit NDA: Amarinder Singh On Akal Takht’s “Sikhs Not Safe” Remark

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh known as on the Akali Dal to give up the NDAd

Chandigarh/New Delhi:

A day after the chief of the Akal Takht, a Sikh non secular physique, mentioned Sikhs in India and Pakistan felt unsafe, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded the Shiromani Akali Dal sever all ties with the BJP-led Nationwide Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the centre. Pointing to the Akalis’ declare of being “custodians of the Sikh religion and community”, the Chief Minister urged the opposition get together to take a stand on the difficulty and withdraw assist for a authorities that had failed to make sure the security of minorities.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is a part of the NDA authorities in New Delhi and has one consultant within the Union Cupboard – Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who’s Meals Processing Minister – and whose resignation Captain Singh additionally demanded.

On Monday, responding to a media question over the assault on the historic Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh mentioned: “Sikhs are not safe anywhere… be it in India or Pakistan… be it in Madhya Pradesh or Shillong, Sikhs are being harassed”.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responded to that assertion at this time.

“Given the Akalis claim to be custodians of the Sikh religion and the community, they should take a stand on the issue… SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal should also ask his wife, Harsimrat Kaur, to resign immediately as Union Minister,” Mr Singh mentioned. He additionally mentioned unrelated incidents couldn’t be construed as Sikhs not being protected in India.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid a confrontation with Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the implementation of the controversial citizenship legislation within the state.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, makes, for the primary time, faith the take a look at of citizenship within the nation. The federal government says it is going to assist non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbouring international locations if they’re fleeing non secular persecution. Critics say it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.

Referring to the CAA, which has sparked persevering with widespread protests throughout the nation, the Chief Minister decried the Akali Dal’s place on the difficulty as hypocrisy and urged the get together to take a transparent stand on points referring to minorities and cease taking part in either side.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had voted for the citizenship legislation whereas it was being debated in parliament. Nonetheless, final month SAD chief Naresh Gujral advised HEARALPUBLICIST his get together had so voted due to a “dilemma” involving Sikhs who fled non secular persecution.

Mr Gujral additionally mentioned the Akali Dal “wants Muslims to be included in list of refugees” and that whereas the “Akali Dal represents Sikhs… but we also believe in tolerance”.