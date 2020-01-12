Akhilesh Yadav Cites Mahabharata To Attack Centre Over Citizenship Act

“Citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion,” Akhilesh Yadav mentioned. (File)

Etah, Uttar Pradesh:

Samajwadi Social gathering president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked Union Residence Minister Amit Shah over his assertion that the federal government won’t budge an inch on the implementation of the amended citizenship act, saying that it may have critical repercussions.

“You must all have read Mahabharat. There also it was stated that not even an inch of land will be given. Look what happened after that,” Mr Yadav advised reporters.

“Opposition parties objected to the bill in the Lok Sabha but it was passed. The government did not pay heed to opposition’s objections in Parliament and so today the people are on the roads to oppose it. The country has been defamed the world over,” Mr Yadav mentioned.

He mentioned the BJP employees have come out to elucidate the amended citizenship act to the individuals however how will they clarify it to others once they haven’t understood it themselves.

“Citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion. The government has got the bill passed by flouting the Constitution,” Mr Yadav mentioned.