Akhilesh Yadav Criticises Population Register, Says, ‘Wanted Caste Census’

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Get together president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday known as the Centre’s plans on Nationwide Inhabitants Register and Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) “anti-poor” and pitched for conducting a caste census.

Mr Yadav has made the suggestion previously as effectively. His demand now comes days after the Odisha cupboard adopted a decision looking for revelation of caste particulars within the subsequent Census.

Referring to an earlier Census, he mentioned, “We all wanted a caste census but the Congress did not let that happen and the numbers did not come out.”

He mentioned the Census goes to happen once more. “But again we are not going to be counted.”

“The reason is that the day the caste census takes place, the Hindu- Muslim conflict will come to an end,” he mentioned with out elaborating. He added that when this occurs “nobody will be upset with Yadav brothers”.

Mr Yadav was addressing celebration staff at an occasion right here to welcome new members to the SP. They included leaders on the block panchayat degree and people who had fought elections previously.

Criticising the NRC in Assam, he claimed it had created a rift in that state.

Lakhs of individuals in Assam had discovered themselves excluded from the NRC on the finish of the train to weed out unlawful migrants.

The SP chief claimed that the NRC and the not too long ago enacted Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) are “anti-poor”.

In an obvious reference to the current criticism of the NRC and the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR), he mentioned the poor will discover it tough to get their date of delivery certificates.

“Earlier there were no calendars and the birthdays of most people in villages were based on festivals,” he mentioned.

He in contrast this to the inconvenience folks went by means of when the Narendra Modi authorities demonetised high-value foreign money notes.

“The BJP created a rift between the rich and poor through demonetisation. All of us stood in queues. Tell me how many farmers benefitted. And the dream that corruption and terrorism will be eradicated, what happened to it?” he mentioned.

Hitting out on the BJP authorities in Uttar Pradesh, the previous chief minister claimed that the state has now turn out to be “number one in cybercrime, crime against women and children, bad quality midday meals, fake encounters, unemployment and farmer suicides.”

He claimed that the laptops given by the earlier SP authorities to meritorious kids are nonetheless working, whereas the bathrooms supplied by the BJP authorities have stopped functioning.

“The farmers were promised that their incomes will double, and they voted the BJP to power in the state and at the Centre. But what have poor people and the farmers got in return?”

He additionally accused the BJP of “stealing” the SP precept of taking everybody alongside, referring to the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” slogan.