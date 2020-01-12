Akhilesh Yadav will not be allowed to contest elections if he defies NPR: BJP leader

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













Samajwadi Social gathering president Akhilesh Yadav won’t be allowed to contest elections if he doesn’t observe the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) process, Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan has stated. Akhilesh had earlier stated that he’ll defy NPR by not filling the requisite varieties.

“False rumours are being spread about NPR. Is India a ‘dharamshala’ where there will be no record of people coming, going or willing to stay? Is there a problem? Akhilesh Yadav says he will not register for NPR. Other opposition leaders have also been claiming the same. You will not be allowed to contest elections if you do not register,” stated Baliyan throughout a marketing campaign to garner help for the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on Saturday in Saharanpur.

Samajwadi Social gathering MP Akhilesh Yadav talks to the media at Parliament in New Delhi.IANS

“There is a rule of law in Modi and Yogi raj. People trying to create menace will be treated accordingly,” he added.

He stated that this time, the Samajwadi Social gathering authorities won’t get away as they did within the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 and the Saharanpur violence in 2014-15.

“Anyone trying to create anarchy will face consequences,” he added.

Citizenship to persecuted Muslims in Pakistan

Earlier, Muzaffarnagar BJP MLA Vikram Saini had created an issue when he stated that Pakistan must also make legal guidelines and provides citizenship to all these Muslims who’re feeling persecuted in India.

“The CAA and NRC are in favour of the country. Hindus and Sikhs are facing persecution in Pakistan for decades now, and we are providing shelter to them. I would like to say that Pakistan should also enact such a law for the Muslims,” Saini had stated.