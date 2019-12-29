Akhtar Says Comments On Kaneria Taken “Completely Out Of Context”

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has clarified his assertion relating to Danish Kaneria, saying his allegation that many didn’t need the previous leg-spinner to be a part of the Pakistan crew due to his Hindu religion have been taken utterly out of context and there was by no means a tradition within the crew to discriminate anyone on the premise of race.

On Thursday, Akhtar had alleged that there have been many who didn’t need Kaneria to be a part of the Pakistan crew due to his Hindu religion following which the banned Check leg-spinner acknowledged that there have been a ‘few gamers’ who focused him, however he was by no means pressurised to alter his faith.

On Saturday, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq mentioned he by no means felt any such factor when Kaneria performed below him.

“I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context,” Akhtar mentioned in a tweet with a video on his YouTube channel the place he went on to say that 1-2 gamers within the crew did cross racist feedback on Kaneria, however it was by no means inspired by the crew members and was nipped within the bud.

I watched the mess that was made from my assertion, which was taken utterly out of context.



I’ve given a radical & full response to all of the criticism, addressing it level by level. Watch the video. Perceive what i used to be attempting to say.https://t.co/9NY5zPIAdW pic.twitter.com/gxb5M5eGsd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 28, 2019

“There is unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players. This is not our team’s code of conduct. This is just 1-2 players’ and there are these kinds of players all over the world who pass racist comments,” he mentioned.

“We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped from the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria’s faith). Because this is not our culture.”

“We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years.”

Lauding Kaneria, Akhtar mentioned: “Danish has helped Pakistan win a lot of matches. Danish has played for Pakistan for 10 years. He was played over Mushtaq Ahmed. I still feel he should have been played two years earlier.”

Kaneria on Saturday made contemporary allegations towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the federal government saying that he was not supplied any assist after being banned from the game.

Kaneria, who has performed 61 Checks for Pakistan claiming 261 wickets, was banned for all times from any cricket below the jurisdiction of the England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) after being discovered responsible of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to the spot-fixing case involving Mervyn Westfield.

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria had mentioned on Saturday: “It is a fact that I didn’t get any support from the Pakistan government or the board after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pakistan with support from the PCB and are honoured. Any drawn conclusion on this matter would prove Shoaib Akhtar claim as right.”

Akhtar added that he was banned by the ECB and by no means Pakistan based mostly on his faith. “Danish Kaneria was never left out (of the team) by Pakistan. He was dropped because of the ECB. He had a match-fixing issue and the ECB penalised him for that. Pakistan did no wrong with him.”