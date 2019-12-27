Akhtar Takes Cue From Akram’s Leaked Video, Supports Ex-Captain’s Claim

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday shared a ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram the place the previous captain is heard supposedly criticising the present state of affairs of cricket within the nation. Woi puraane tareeke (Standard methods)… ragad ke rakh dia hai (it has crushed us). Change karne ke liye thode tareeke badalne padte hain (To carry a few change, new strategies needs to be launched)… soch badalni padti hai (we have now to vary our pondering). Kuch naya bhi karlo bhai (check out some new issues),” Akram will be heard saying within the video shared by Akhtar on his Twitter deal with.

“However I’ve a method of getting out of this,” the legendary pacer was heard saying.

Akhtar wrote together with the video: “I assist the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We want a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar.”

I assist the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We want a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/OoW6AXfC4u — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 26, 2019

On Thursday, Akhtar alleged that there have been many who didn’t need Kaneria to be a part of the Pakistan staff due to his Hindu religion, that the spinner was by no means given due credit score for his performances and that he was consistently humiliated by his teammates. Akhtar stated that some gamers even refused to partake of meals with Kaneria.

In an announcement, Kaneria has additionally revealed that his life is “not in a good shape” and subsequently urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to get him “out of the mess”.

“Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth. At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation,” he stated.