Akon Now Has His Own City, Akon City, Which Will Run On His Cryptocurrency Akoin

Akon has been speaking about launching his personal cryptocurrency, Akoin, for a superb 12 months and a half now. His plan additionally concerned launching an “Akon Crypto City” on a 2, 000 – acre plot of land in his native Senegal, gifted to Akon by Senegalese president Macky Sall. Upon asserting this scheme, Akon mentioned, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down. “

Does this sound too bold to be actual? Like a real-life Wakanda? Properly, that's precisely what Akon has in thoughts, and it's actually taking place. Akon Metropolis is a go.

Akon posted an replace Monday indicating that he has “finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal” and is “looking forward to hosting you there in the future.” Akon Metropolis will supposedly be Senegal's first Management in Vitality and Environmental Design (LEED) metropolis. Relatedly, in November, Akon informed Nick Cannon that Akon Metropolis would be the first metropolis to ever run on 100% renewable vitality. And the financial system might be run totally on Akoin. It's speculated to be in-built phases over the course of 10 years.

Better of luck to Mr. Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam and all the longer term residents of Akon Metropolis!