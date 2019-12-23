Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for ‘abusing’ Lord Rama in a joke referring to male genitals [Video]

Akshay Kumar, Kareena KapoorTwitter

Akshay Kumar has but once more discovered himself in scorching waters for allegedly making enjoyable and abusing Lord Rama in Good Newwz trailer. Offended netizens have been slamming the Khiladi Kumar left, proper and heart for disrespecting the Hindu god within the identify of delivering low-cost humour on display.

Within the controversial scene from Good Newwz, a person will be seen explaining to Akshay at a gathering about how they named his son Hola Ram. The person causes that they landed this specific identify as their son was born on Holi pageant. To which then, Akshay replies, “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua..warna…”

The joke’s oblique reference to male’s genitals has irked netizens rather a lot. Very quickly, Akshay was brutally trolled for associating the Hindu god with an affordable humour to tickle the humorous bone of the viewers. And netizens have been shaming the actor ever because the clip surfaced on-line.

This isn’t the primary time Akshay needed to face the wrath of netizens for his actions. Akshay landed himself in a soup by liking a video that mocked the assault on Jamia. When checked minutes later, it appeared that it has been ‘unliked’. The actor was instantly trolled for his tweet.

Later, Akshay tweeted to make clear that he had unintentionally favored the tweet whereas scrolling by means of Twitter timeline and wasn’t intentional. “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts,” He had tweeted.



In the meantime, Akshay starrer PadMan obtained the Nationwide movie award for Greatest Movie on Social Consciousness from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.