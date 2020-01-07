Akshay Kumar Nirma Ads in controversy, people demands apology, #apologizeakshay trending on social media

Actor Akshay Kumar is at the moment very blissful together with his movie Good Newwz. Good Newwz has earned round 156 crores until date. Akshay is an individual who stays within the limelight attributable to issues aside from his movies. This time he’s in dialogue because of the clarification of a washing powder commercial. Akshay is seen washing soiled garments dancing for Nirma washing powder on this Jahirat. Akshay Kumar and his companions have worn the garb of the soldier on this Jahirat, and this Shivprami will not be liking it in any respect. This jirat has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Resulting from this, Akshay Kumar is demanded for an apology.

On this Jahiraat it’s proven that Akshay has returned by combating and asserting the celebration. Then a queen says that the garments have been so soiled, we must wash them worn out. In response, Akshay says that Maharaj’s military is aware of not solely to scrub enemies, but additionally garments. “After that all the soldiers start washing clothes.” Shivaji’s patrons are very offended with this Jahirat and #ApologizeAkshay is trending on Twitter.

मावळ्यांच्या वेशभूषेची निरम्याच्या जाहिरातीत खिल्ली उडवण्यात आली आहे

लाखो मावळ्यांच्या अभिषेकाने हा महाराष्ट्र घडला आहे हे अक्षय कुमार विसरला का.😡

कारवाई झाली पाहिजे@akshaykumar#ApologizeNirma#ApologizeAkshay#जाहीर_निषेध@YuvrajSambhaji @CMOMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/i3iJfTXTJJ — NCP Satara (@NcpSatara) January 6, 2020

@akshaykumar @Nirma_ltd cease Nirma advert instantly. #ApologizeNirma #ApologizeAkshay pic.twitter.com/e2XL8F7em4 — Mauli (@Mauli6510) January 5, 2020



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been insulted by this incident. Right this moment it’s Maharashtra due to the sacrifices of tens of millions of Shivaji’s troopers, has this been forgotten by Akshay Kumuar? Individuals are even demanding for his arrest and apology.

