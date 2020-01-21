AKTU: Colleges will have to update every week, online attendance management system will be effective

Dr. Engineering and administration schools affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technical College will now need to add the attendance attendance administration system AMS of the scholars each week. Attendance of scholars might be reviewed on 15 days. Dad and mom may also be advised whether or not their son involves class on a regular basis. This choice was taken by Prof. Vice Chancellor to curb the arbitrariness of faculties. It was taken within the assembly of the examination committee chaired by Vinay Kumar Pathak.

It was determined to implement the Attendance Administration System successfully to curb the arbitrariness of faculties. Now schools need to compulsorily add college students' attendance on AMS each week. This time too (greater than college students have been barred from the examination as a result of low attendance.

High quality of 5 lakhs for being caught for dishonest

AKTU will accumulate fines from schools on complaints of mass dishonest throughout the examination. Within the assembly, a provision has been made for punishment on mass duplication. In case of duplication, the remuneration of the coordinator, examiner and others of the examination heart might be confiscated together with a fantastic of Rs 5 lakh on the examination heart. Not solely this, the examination heart might be blacklisted for 3 years. The assembly additionally determined to represent a three-member committee. This committee will examine circumstances of mass dishonest and submit a report. Within the assembly, Prof. Prabhat Patel, Dr. Maulindu Mishra, Finance Officer GP Singh, Prof. Rajiv Kumar, Dean PG Prof. MK Dutta, Dean UG Subodh Variya and Dr. Anurag Tripathi have been current.