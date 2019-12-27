AKTU declared date of examinations, this will be the exam schedule

AKTU introduced 23 and 24 the brand new dates for the canceled examinations of December on Thursday. Controller of Examinations Prof. Rajeev Kumar knowledgeable that the canceled examinations shall be held on eight and 9 January. Its data has been given to college students and faculties by means of message.

Professional. Rajiv Kumar mentioned that the scholars don’t have any drawback so all the examination schedule together with the canceled exams has been uploaded on the web site.

After the violence over the Citizenship Modification Act, AKTU has 19 to 24 engineering to be held throughout the state by December, The administration and BPharma examinations had been canceled. After the scenario within the state is regular, a brand new schedule of canceled examinations of strange semester has been launched.

Query paper despatched when Web is closed:

After the federal government's order, web shall be disrupted in lots of cities of the state on Friday. AKTU sends on-line query papers to the facilities. Due to this fact, the administration has despatched the query papers to the examination facilities a day earlier than. Faculties will solely be capable of obtain these query papers. Because of the safety code, the middle will be unable to open the query paper with out password.

This would be the examination program

Previous date new date

19 December 5 January

20 December 6 January

21 December 7 January

23 December eight January

24 December 9 January