AKTU declared date of examinations

AKTU has 23 and 24 On Thursday, the brand new date of the canceled examinations was introduced. Controller of Examinations Prof. Rajeev Kumar knowledgeable that the canceled examinations can be held on eight and 9 January. Details about this has been given to college students and faculties.

This would be the examination schedule

outdated date new date '

19 December examination now 5 January

20 December examination now 6 January

21 December examination now 7 January

23 December examination now eight January

24 December examination now 9 January

Prof. Rajiv Kumar stated that the scholars haven’t any downside so your complete examination schedule together with the canceled examinations has been uploaded on the web site. After violence on the Citizenship Modification Act, AKTU undertook engineering, administration and BPARMA from to 24 throughout the state until December. The examinations had been canceled. After the scenario within the state is regular, a brand new schedule of canceled examinations of wierd semester has been launched.

Query paper despatched on web shutdown: After the federal government's order, web can be interrupted on Friday in lots of cities of the state. AKTU sends on-line query papers to the facilities. Due to this fact, the administration has despatched the query papers to the examination facilities a day earlier than. Schools will solely have the ability to obtain these query papers. Because of the safety code, the middle will be unable to open the query paper with out password.