AKTU formulated new formula to promote class room teaching

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical College has made 90 % attendance at school rooms obligatory for the scholars of the affiliated schools. Additionally, what number of courses will likely be obligatory based on credit score.

Details about this has additionally been despatched to high schools. AKTU has designed a brand new formulation to advertise class room educating. After the approval of the Examination Committee, will probably be placed on the 28 Educational Council assembly on January. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical College has greater than seven hundred engineering, administration and BPharma schools together with different programs. Amongst them, greater than three and a half lakh college students are finding out. AKTU has created Attendance Administration System AMS for the presence of scholars within the class room.

On this, after the top of sophistication, lecturers need to ship the attendance of scholars by way of AMS to AKTU portal. To make it more practical, the attendance of scholars within the AKTU class room 90 has been made obligatory. Previous to this, attendance of scholars 75 was obligatory as much as a share. Nevertheless, for medical causes, the scholar will likely be given ten % rest in attendance.

College students with low attendance will likely be recognized

Yearly the best variety of complaints are obtained by college students about low attendance earlier than the graduation of AKTU semester examinations. To verify these complaints 12, the presence of scholars within the week will likely be despatched to their mother and father, lecturers, principal and examination division of the faculty by way of WhatsApp. For college students whose attendance is much less, schools will likely be given two weeks to finish their attendance. Prof. Varia mentioned that in the course of the 14 week of research, college students must full tasks, practicals and so forth. together with courses.

Class will likely be operated based on credit score

Dean UG Prof. Based on Subodh Waria all programs are performed on credit score foundation. Accordingly, courses of these programs have been determined. Akin to Engineering Science and Arithmetic is a 4 credit score course. It’s essential to have 14 courses for one credit score. Subsequently, it might be essential to take courses 14 every week 14 in a semester of Arithmetic and Engineering Science. Prof. Varia mentioned that its total format has been despatched to high schools. Ideas have additionally been sought from schools on this association. The administration says that what number of courses do lecturers take and what number of courses are there on this system. It is going to be simply recognized.