January 23, 2020 | 10:51am

Al Gore speaks on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland AFP by way of Getty Photos

Former Vice President Al Gore heaped reward on teen local weather activist Greta Thunberg following her speech on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, the place she slammed world leaders for his or her inaction on local weather change.

“Great to see @GretaThunberg at #WEF20 today. Once again, I was struck by her potent and sobering call to action. Nobody speaks truth to power as she does,” Gore tweeted Wednesday, sharing an image of him with Thunberg.

17-year-old Thunberg accused world leaders of “cheating and fiddling around with numbers” with speak of chopping emissions to “net-zero,” or emitting no extra carbon than is absorbed by the planet by 2050.

“My generation will not give up without a fight,” she mentioned in her Tuesday afternoon speech.

Thunberg insisted that her message was based mostly on scientific details, not irrational fears, after being accused of fear-mongering.

Gore’s feedback come a day after President Trump dismissed Thunberg’s claims and took a jab at local weather “alarmists” and “their predictions of the apocalypse.”

Greta Thunberg speaks on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland REUTERS

Trump added that he was a “big believer in the environment” and introduced that the US could be becoming a member of the “One Trillion Trees” initiative.

“We’re committed to conserving the majesty of God’s creation and the natural beauty of our world,” the commander in chief informed attendees.