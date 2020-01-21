Al-Qaeda Islamist 9/11 attack to face in court Guantanamo psychologists

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, 55, is charged with plotting the September 11 assaults on the World Commerce Heart

An al-Qaeda Islamist charged with plotting the September 11 assaults on the World Commerce Heart will face in court docket two CIA psychologists accused of torturing him.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, 55, was captured in Pakistan within the aftermath of the harrowing 2001 aircraft hijackings, earlier than being locked up in the USA’ Guantanamo Bay detention camp the place he stays.

At this notorious Cuban compound he was waterboarded and subjected to different gruelling types of ‘enhanced interrogation’ devised within the minds of psychologists James Mitchell and John ‘Bruce’ Jessen.

As Mohammed prepares to face a loss of life penalty trial in 2021, protection attorneys are claiming his confession to the FBI shouldn’t be learn out in proof as a result of it was given underneath excessive duress.

Each Mitchell and Jessen have been summoned to supply testimony at Mohammed’s pretrial listening to, which can pore over the remedy of the inmate throughout his time in Guantanamo.

Mohammed, and 4 different detainees, will probably be tried by the navy fee in Guantanamo in 2021 in a landmark case for the September 11 assaults

Torture was a beforehand blacklisted matter in courtrooms, however this started to vary in 2014 when particulars of the CIA’s so-called black websites started to draw scrutiny.

Mohammed’s attorneys additionally allege that the CIA was working hand in glove with the FBI at Guantanamo, in order that Bureau officers may take a confession instantly after Company operatives had bodily and mentally floor him down, based on the LA Instances.

David Nevin, one of many suspected terrorist’s attorneys, mentioned in an interview: ‘You torture somebody for 3 and a half years after which you may have a break and you are taking them to a brand new place and also you say, “now we’d like to ask you some more questions. We have some other people here who want to do that.”

‘The query is: Are these statements in any actual significant sense, within the phrases in US regulation, an act of free will and voluntariness? And it is actually nearly laughable to even ask the query.

‘These are clearly coerced statements in any understanding of the regulation that applies to this type of exercise.’

On the notorious Cuban compound Mohammed was waterboarded and subjected to different gruelling types of ‘enhanced interrogation’ devised within the minds of psychologists James Mitchell (left) and John ‘Bruce’ Jessen (proper)

Mitchell and Jessen had been personal contractors who in 2002 had been employed by the CIA to develop their enhanced interrogation programme.

They beforehand denied ‘torture, merciless, inhuman and degrading remedy, non-consensual human experimentation and/or battle crimes’ in a 2016 investigation.

They mentioned, nonetheless, to pushing for the usage of waterboarding, sleep deprivation, cramped confinement, and different harsh types of remedy usually acknowledged to represent torture.

Mitchell has beforehand mentioned he personally waterboarded Mohammed.

In a 2014 interview he mentioned: ‘Sure, I waterboarded KSM. I used to be half of a bigger group that waterboarded a small variety of detainees.’

Mohammed, and 4 different detainees, will probably be tried by the navy fee in Guantanamo in 2021.

It is going to be a landmark case for the horrific September 11 assaults which killed 2,973.