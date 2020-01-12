Ala Vaikunthapuramlo review: Paisa vasool entertainer with amazing performances

Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of images taken from Twitter and Fb

Allu Arjun is again with a bang after a niche of two years. Residing as much as the expectations of the audiences and displaying Triviram’s mark in every single place, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo rings within the celebrations of Sankranti competition and proves that the movie was well worth the wait. Right here is the evaluate of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.

Story: As Bantu (Allu Arjun) grows up, all he needs is validation from his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma), who’s cold-hearted. Valmiki at all times places Bantu down at each step of his life and Bantu can not digest this. Then again, Ramachandra (Jayaram), a enterprise magnet, needs that his son Manohar (Sushant) ought to have been a bit extra able to doing issues higher. How Bantu meets Manohar and Ramachandra and what they’ve in frequent is one thing it’s a must to watch on the large display screen.

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

Performances: Allu Arjun’s efficiency will probably be feast for the followers. He has stuffed up all of the gaps created and did justice to the dialogue ‘Hole ivvaledhu, vachhindi’. He went into the pores and skin of the character.



Pooja Hegde appears further glamorous and her onscreen chemistry with Allu Arjun is charming. Tabu, her charisma and her efficiency will win hearts. Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth are fortunate sufficient to have bagged this mission, however the reality is that they do not have a lot to do.

Selection of the solid members has been excellent. Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navdeep and others have carried out rather well.

Samuthirakhani, the lead antagonist of the movie apart from Sunil, Navdeep, Harshavardhan and others suits completely in his position. Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma songs will steal all of your hearts.

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Trivikram Srinivas has written an incredible script and balanced every thing out rather well. He’s again with all of the humour and spontaneity, which is one thing that he’s excellent at.

Technicalities: Undoubtedly, Thaman’s music and the background rating have elevated the liveliness of the movie. The place to start the background rating and the place to finish, that is one thing he has executed like a professional. PS Vinod, the director of images has nailed the work and a few scenes with wonderful background have been shot effectively. Naveen Nooli’s modifying ought to have been a bit crispier. Wealthy manufacturing high quality and units are one thing one shouldn’t miss watching. Ram Lakshman’s fights are a visible delight.