Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 1 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 1st Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Trendy Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo acquired launched on 12th January 2020. Listed here are the primary day collections of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo.

The movie is anticipated to gather round 40 Cr in its first day. In line with sources, the movie acquired many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Sarileru Nekevvaru’, ‘Chhapaak’, and many others for collections on the box-office.

The movie is anticipated to succeed in 100 Cr in its first weekend. Additionally, one other bonus level would be the further vacation issue because of Pongal incoming which may additionally assist to get higher collections. The movie can efficiently for the primary weekend with these components.

In line with sources, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is getting a constructive response throughout and followers of Allu Arjun are having fun with the movie. Although some movie geeks have complained concerning the tempo and story of the movie, the movie is getting good occupancy in theatres.

The movie is written and directed by Trivikram. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu beneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The music of this movie was composed by S.Thaman, the cinematography was performed by P.S.Vinod and acquired edited by Navin Nooli.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the movies ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s earlier ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected round 160 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for sixth time.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had a complete of round 85 Cr pre-release companies roughly on the box-office out of which 64.90 Cr was performed solely in Telugu states. Geetha Arts’s earlier movie ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ has performed nicely on the box-office which was launched in 2019. Geetha Arts has made many films with Allu Arjun.

With different huge movies round, The movie will get slight issues on the box-office however nonetheless, it will probably handle to get higher collections.