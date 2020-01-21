Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 10 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 10th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, which launched on 12th January 2020 has earned round 146.90 Cr on its first 9 days. Listed below are the 10th-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo could earn as much as 7 Cr on its ninth-day.

The movie earned 153.9 Cr in India, 28 Cr abroad, and 206 Cr worldwide. The movie is getting a finer quantity in areas like Warangal, Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, and Hyderabad-local. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had round 35% occupancy on Tuesday, January 21th, 2020.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo was launched on the Malayalam Language too together with Telugu. Malayalam model was titled as Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo options Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram in essential roles.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the background rating was composed by S.Thaman and cinematography was performed by P.S.Vinod. The movie bought edited by Naveen Nooli. Chinna Babu and Allu Aravind are the producers of this movie beneath Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts banners.

Filmmaker Trivikram, Allu Arjun is working for third time after Julai and S/O Satyamurthi. Their earlier movie collected 90 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram’s earlier Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava earned 160 Cr roughly on the box-office.

In line with the Wikipedia web page of the movie, The funds is alleged as 90 Cr. This movie made a complete of 80 Cr pre-release enterprise on the box-office of which 68 Cr is from Telugu states AP/TG. In line with sources, the movie’s assortment tempo slowed down from Sunday, however nonetheless, the movie can earn an honest quantity on the box-office regardless of the weekdays.