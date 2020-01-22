Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 11 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 11th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo bought hit the screens on 12th January 2020. The movie had collected round 153.90 Cr roughly in its first 10 days. Listed here are the 11th-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo could earn as much as 5 Cr on its 11th day.

The movie had collected 158.9 Cr in India, 33 Cr abroad, 213 Cr worldwide in its first 11 days. Even in its second week, the movie continues to be performing effectively with finer occupancy in areas like Nizam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. The movie Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo bought 28% occupancy on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020.

This movie bought launched within the Malayalam Language together with the Telugu Language. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Tabu, Jayaram, Pooja Hegde in major roles. The movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. S.Thaman composed the background music and songs for the movie, P.S Vinod is the cinematographer and enhancing was carried out by Naveen Nooli. The producers of this movie are Chinna Babu and Allu Aravind beneath their manufacturing corporations Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts.

The director Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for third time after Julai and S/O Satyamurthi. Their earlier work S/O Satyamurthi has earned 95 Cr on its full run on the box-office. Trivikram bought one other hit after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which earned 170 Cr on the box-office.

The funds of Ala Vaikuntapurramulo is 90 Cr in line with the Wikipedia web page of this movie, it made 85 Cr pre-release enterprise, 68 Cr from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In keeping with the current state of affairs, the movie can slowly carry out and may contact 225 Cr mark worldwide.