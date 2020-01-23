Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 12 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 12th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Fashionable Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo was launched on 12th January 2020. The movie has earned 162.40 Cr on its first 11 days. Listed here are the 12th-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. The movie could earn as much as 5 Cr on its 12th day. The movie bought 28% of occupancy roughly on the 12th day.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo has collected 167.40 Cr in India, 227 Cr worldwide, 32 abroad in its first twelve days. Regardless of a weekday, the movie bought 35% occupancy within the afternoon exhibits, 40% throughout night exhibits.

The movie has touched 100 Cr mark in its first week itself. Listed here are the second-week numbers of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo intimately.

Day 6: 13.80 Cr



Day 7: 12.50 Cr



Day eight: 12.60 Cr



Day 9: eight.20 Cr



Day 10: 7.60 Cr



Day 11: 7.00 Cr



Day 12: 5.00 Cr (Roughly)

Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed the movie, Chinna Babu and Allu Aravind are the producers for the movie below Haarika and Hassine creations, Geetha Arts banner. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram and Murali Sharma in lead roles.

Allu Arjun’s earlier movie Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India was launched in 2016. That movie didn’t carry out effectively on the box-office. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo turned out to be the most effective blockbuster in Allu Arjun’s profession collections sensible.

Filmmaker Trivikram and Allu Arjun are once more working for the third time after Julai and S/O Satyamurthi. Their earlier work S/O Satyamurthi earned 90 Cr on the box-office on its full run.

In line with stories, the movie was made with a funds of 90 Cr. The movie bought 85 Cr throughout the pre-release enterprise. The movie is predicted to cross 225 Cr mark by the tip of its run on the box-office.