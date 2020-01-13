Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 2 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 2nd Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo was obtained on 12th January 2020 and picked up 40 Cr on its first day. Listed below are second-day collections of 2nd day.

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo might earn as much as 30 Cr on its 2nd day. In line with sources, the movie received many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Sarileru Nekevvaru’, ‘Chhapaak’, and so on for collections on the box-office.

The movie is anticipated to succeed in 100 Cr in its first weekend. Additionally, one other bonus level would be the further vacation issue as a consequence of Pongal incoming which might additionally assist to get higher collections. The movie can efficiently for the primary weekend with these components.

In line with sources, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is getting a optimistic response throughout and followers of Allu Arjun are having fun with the movie. Although some movie geeks have complained in regards to the tempo and story of the movie, the movie is getting good occupancy in theatres.

The movie is written and directed by Trivikram. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu underneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The music of this movie was composed by S.Thaman, the cinematography was executed by P.S.Vinod and received edited by Navin Nooli.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the movies ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s earlier ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected round 156 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for sixth time.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had a complete of round 90 Cr pre-release companies roughly on the box-office out of which 65.20 Cr was executed solely in Telugu states. Geetha Arts’s earlier movie ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ has executed effectively on the box-office which was launched in 2019. Geetha Arts has made many motion pictures with Allu Arjun.

With different large movies round, The movie will get slight issues on the box-office however nonetheless, it will probably handle to get higher collections.