Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 3 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 3rd Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo has collected round 47 Cr on its first two days. Listed below are the third-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is predicted to gather round 10 Cr on its third-day.

Trendy star Allu Arjun is again after a very long time with ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’. This movie is a Telugu language motion drama movie written and directed by Trivikram. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo was scheduled to launch on 12th January 2020 coinciding with the pageant ‘Pongal’. The movie can even get launched in Malayalam titled Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Additionally, the movie will get launched in Japan on the identical date. In keeping with sources, the movie obtained many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Sarileru Nekevvaru’, ‘Chhapaak’, and many others for collections on the box-office.

The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu beneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The music of this movie was composed by S.Thaman, the cinematography was executed by P.S.Vinod and obtained edited by Navin Nooli.

The primary look poster of the movie was launched on 1st September 2019, The teaser of this movie was launched on 11th December 2019 and it acquired a optimistic response. The teaser obtained round 22 Million Digital views with round 613 Thousand likes.

The music director S.Thaman is working for the primary time with Allu Arjun and the second time with Trivikram after ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’. Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the movies ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s earlier ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected round 160 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for sixth time.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had a complete of round 90 Cr pre-release companies roughly on the box-office out of which 65.20 Cr was executed solely in Telugu states. Geetha Arts’s earlier movie ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ has executed nicely on the box-office which was launched in 2019. Geetha Arts has made many motion pictures with Allu Arjun.