Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 4 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 4th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo has collected round 64.three Cr in its first three days. Listed here are the 4th-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo might earn as much as 10 Cr on its 4th day. Additionally, it has earned round eight Cr in AP/TG. The movie has earned round 94.three Cr worldwide, 21 Cr abroad and the gross quantity is round 96 Cr.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had an total 95.61 % Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The movie is getting large occupancy in areas like Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Warangal, Vizag-Vijayawada. Additionally, the movie is getting large occupancy in night and evening exhibits.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo received launched on 12th January 2020 together with the pageant ‘Pongal’. The movie additionally received launched in Malayalam titled Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Additionally, it received launched in Japan on the identical date. In line with sources, the movie received many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Sarileru Nekevvaru’, ‘Chhapaak’, and many others for collections on the box-office.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo is written and directed by Trivikram. The movie incorporates Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu underneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The music of this movie was composed by S.Thaman, the cinematography was performed by P.S.Vinod and received edited by Navin Nooli.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the movies ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s earlier ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected round 160 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for sixth time.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had a complete of round 85 Cr pre-release companies roughly on the box-office out of which 67.30 Cr was performed solely in Telugu states. Geetha Arts’s earlier movie ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ has performed properly on the box-office which was launched in 2019. Geetha Arts has made many motion pictures with Allu Arjun.

With a weekend forward, the movie can nonetheless run with good occupancy and enhance numbers on the box-office.