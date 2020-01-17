Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 6 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 6th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo which was launched on 12th January 2020 has earned round 90.7 Cr on its first 6 days. Listed below are the Seventh-day collections of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo is predicted to earn round 10 Cr on its seventh-day. The movie collected round 112 Cr in India, 147.6 Cr worldwide and 29 Cr abroad.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo had a complete of 85.7% of occupancy on Friday, January 17, 2020. The movie is getting large occupancy in areas like Warangal, Kerala, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Nizamabad.

The movie bought launched on the Malayalam language too together with Telugu titled Angu Vaikuntapurathu additionally in Japan nation. The movie options Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram, Sushanth, and Jayram in lead roles.

Trivikram Srinivas directed the movie, Allu Aravind and Chinna babu produced the movie below Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. The background rating of the movie was given by S.Thaman, P.S Vinod is the cinematographer and modifying was achieved by Naveen Nooli.

Filmmaker Trivikram and Allu Arjun have mixed once more for the third time after Julai and S/O Satyamurthi. Trivikram’s earlier Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has earned round 160 Cr roughly on the box-office.

The movie has achieved round 85 Cr pre-release enterprise of which 67.7 Cr was achieved in Telugu states. The movie is getting a slight competitors from movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Entha Manchivaadavuraa. However, nonetheless, it might run higher as it’s a household drama movie which may appeal to the household audiences.