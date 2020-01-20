Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 8 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 8th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

Since its launch, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been main when it comes to box-office assortment. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been receiving large consideration from critics and audiences. Additionally, the movie has been performing considerably in regards to the box-office assortment.

It’s been eight days because the movie has been dominating the box-office, within the first week the movie has earned round ₹127.00 Crores. In accordance with sources, the movie has earned round ₹12.00 Crores on the eighth day.

Field-office assortment of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in eight days

Field-office assortment: Day 1: ₹37.00 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day 2: ₹14.50 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day three: ₹15.80 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day four: ₹16.90 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day 5: ₹16.50 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day 6: ₹13.80 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day 7: ₹12.50 Crores



Field-office assortment: Day eight: ₹12.00 Crores

Within the first week, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected ₹100.70 Crores. The online assortment of the movie to this point is reported to be ₹139.00 Crores whereas the worldwide assortment of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in eight days is round ₹188.00 Crores. Along with this, the abroad assortment and gross assortment of Ala Vaikuntahpurramuloo is round ₹26.00 Crores and ₹162.00 Crores.

Provided that the information concerning the worldwide share of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is round ₹120.00 Crores. In Telugu talking areas throughout the nation, the general occupancy of the movie is 91.51%. Furthermore, the information has come into being on the 19th of January 2020.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a box-office success

Trivikram Srinivas is the notable director of the movie and he additionally penned down the hit movie. However, the movie has been produced by S. Radha Krishna aka China Babu and Allu Aravind.

The movie stars Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Jayaram, Tabu, Navdeep, Sushanth and several other others in notable roles.