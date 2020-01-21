Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Day 9 Collection – Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 9th Day Box Office Collections | Allu Arjun, Trivikram

The Indian Telugu-language motion drama movie “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” written and directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna below their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, hit the massive screens of the nation on 12th of January 2020.

The movie options Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde within the lead roles, whereas Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

The movie has given a superb efficiency on the field workplace in its first 9 days of launch and has been capable of make a internet assortment of Rs 143.7 crores.

Whereas the film earned Rs 127 crores in its first week of launch, it earned Rs 11.70 crores and Rs 5 crores on its eighth day and ninth day respectively. Thus, the estimated whole internet field workplace assortment of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo comes out to be Rs 143.7 crores.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 9 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie made a Internet assortment of Rs 143.7 crores and Gross assortment of Rs 168 crores from all around the nation.

The movie has additionally collected Rs 194 crores from all around the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 26 crores.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ninth Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the ninth day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by 30.43% within the morning exhibits whereas within the afternoon exhibits, the occupancy was 62.39%.

Within the night exhibits, the theaters have been occupied by 75.78% whereas within the night time exhibits, the theaters have been occupied by 63.88%.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on its ninth day of launch and on its second Monday, that’s, on the 20th of January 2020, is 58.12%.