Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Pre-Release Business Report | Allu Arjun Starrer Valued At 85 Crores

Allu Arjun is again with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo after nearly 2 years. The movie is scheduled to launch on 12th January 2020. Right here is the pre-release enterprise report of Ala Vaikuntapuram.

In accordance with sources, the movie had a complete of round 85 Cr pre-release enterprise roughly on the box-office. This movie stars Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles.

Check out detailed pre-release enterprise in varied areas.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo Pre-release enterprise in Telugu states

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Nizam: 19.00 Cr



Ceded: 11.60 Cr



Uttarandhra: eight.50 Cr



Guntur: 6.30 Cr



East Godavari: 6.30 Cr



Krishna: 5.20 Cr



West Godavari: 5.20Cr



Nellore: 2.80 Cr

So, a complete of round 64.90 Cr enterprise was achieved roughly solely in Telugu states.

Relaxation Of India: eight.50 Cr



Abroad 9.50 Cr

Therefore, a complete of round 85 Cr enterprise Was achieved on Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

The movie is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna beneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The movie’s music consists by Thaman.

Trivikram and Allu Arjun are working for the third time after the movies ‘Julai’, and ‘S/o Satyamurthi’. Trivikram’s earlier ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ has collected round 160 Cr on the box-office. Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna are working for sixth time. Their collaborations skilled some enormous hits and flop too.

Geetha Arts’s earlier movie ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ has achieved nicely on the box-office which was launched in 2019. Geetha Arts has made many films with Allu Arjun.

The makers of the movie have achieved a musical live performance occasion on sixth January and likewise, launched a trailer on that day. The trailer appears to be like fascinating with humorous dialogues and sightful visuals. The movie is anticipated to carry out nicely and earn a good quantity. Let’s hope every part seems to be higher after the discharge.