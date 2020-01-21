Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo crosses $3 million mark, SarileruNeekevvaru to beat Jr NTR’s ASVR record

Allu Arjun Military celebrates third anniversary













Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) has surpassed $three million mark on the USA field workplace on its ninth day. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) is about to beat the lifetime report of Jr NTR’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR).

Having rocked the field workplace over the weekend, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie witnessed round 50 p.c drop on its ninth day. However but its second Monday assortment is way greater than the primary day enterprise of many hyped Telugu movies within the nation. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo has collected $184,944 from 154 places on the USA field workplace on Monday, taking its nine-day complete gross to $three,063,239.

Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikuntapurramuloo collects $184,944 from 154 locations on Monday in USA and total gross so far is $3,063,239. Crosses $3 Million mark to become 5th Telugu film to do so. With this momentum, this film is expected to cross $3.5 Million mark to a create non-BB USA record! .”

Jeevi added, “#AlaVaikunthapurramulo crosses $3 Million Mark on Monday in USA. 1st For @alluarjun and #Trivikram. 5th Telugu film to do so. #Saaho includes other languages as well (hence not considered). Massive achievement when Telugu films are going through rough patch in USA. “

However in contrast to Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed large decline and picked up $47,635 from 141 places on the USA field workplace on its second Monday. Its USA complete gross stands at $2,168,470 The Mahesh Babu starrer is about to turn out to be the 13th highest-grossing Telugu movie, beating Aravinda Sametha.

Jeevi tweeted, “#SarileruNeekevvaru collects $47,635 from 141 locations in USA on Monday and total gross so far $2,168,470. This film crosses #F2 to become biggest USA grosser for @AnilRavipudi. It will cross #AravindaSametha today to become 13th highest Telugu grosser in USA. .”

Right here is the highest 10 highest-grossing film within the USA