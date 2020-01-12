Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has acquired constructive evaluate and good scores from the viewers around the globe.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an motion comedy movie and Trivikram Srinivas has written the script and dialogues for the film. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna have collectively bankrolled it below their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations. The flick has acquired a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo story: Valmiki (Murali Sharma), a center class dad, swaps his new born child along with his millionaire boss Ramachandra’s (Jayaram) child in a hospital. A nurse, who’s the one proof for the swap, goes to coma after the incident. Valmiki raises his boss’s son Bantu (Allu Arjun) and ensures the boy by no means goes close to the unique mother and father who reside in Vaikunthapuram. After greater than 20 years, Bantu learns about his unique mother and father. How he resolves the problems his mother and father’ household is dealing with varieties the crux of the story.

Performances: Allu Arjun has delivered good efficiency, which is the spotlight of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde has accomplished justice to her position and her chemistry with the hero is a deal with to observe on display screen. Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan have additionally accomplished good jobs, say the viewers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo film evaluate reside updates: We convey you some viewers’ response for the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll all the way down to see audiences’ reactions:

Accomplished with the primary half of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. Has a pleasant household content material with emotional hook to this point. Superbly shot songs. Allu Arjun may be very mature along with his appearing on this movie. Ready for the second half!! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasing household entertainer that is filled with 100% emotion and ample leisure. Trivikram’s household/comedy contact is obvious – all through the movie. Allu Arjun’s finest efficiency and stable technical work & music. Certain shot blockbuster!

Improbable 1st half #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Easy , soothing Konchem navvu, Konchem sentiment, Konchem elevations, Konchem curiosity Circulation ni disturb chese punches levu..ala natural ga…ala haayi ga chooseyyocchu Thaman BGM An ideal Household Entertainer. Besides few melodramatic scenes , 2nd half is nice as nicely. Allu Arjun and the entire solid carried out nicely, lovely visuals,soothing Music. General, A pleasing Movie from Trivikram PS : Board Room scene spotlight asalu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo largest plus enti ante Film ki ..Okka second kooda bore kottadu..it simply flows

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo interval – Blockbuster stuff !! Songs of @MusicThaman with these visuals and the steps of @alluarjun – Coronary heart desires repeat for all !! Director Trivikram – Proves that he’s the grasp of commerical screenplay . Not even bored for a minute to this point !! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo – Excellent household entertainer . Telugu viewers are going to adore it , particularly household viewers. A whole feast for @alluarjun followers. From fights to dialogues and what not !! Greatest needs for Blockbuster success prematurely !! .

Accomplished!!!! Respectable first half adopted blockbuster second half..single second kuda down avvakunda chala neat ga set chesadu guruji..#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Aarya 2 tarvatha malli aa vary excessive ichadu efficiency tho..first scene nunchi final scene varaku motham personal chesukoni nadipinchadu..film ki oche prathi paisa medha ne peru untundi..love you man @alluarjun❤️ Quite simple story line however baaga current chesadu guruji..akade icheyochu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo – Classic ‘Guruji’ sparkles on this A lot awaited Household drama. Positives: Allu Arjun Dialogues Thaman’s songs & BGM feelings Negatives: draggy at occasions Skinny, predictable story line Clear & excellent Competition movie Ranking – three.25/5