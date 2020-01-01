January 1, 2020 | 2:56am

An Alabama man who was discovered to be in possession of meth and heroin throughout his arrest on Saturday had an uncommon request for the arresting officers: to take a photograph with them.

Heath Swafford, 24, was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Workplace (MCSO) after a foot chase on Decrease Dry Creek Street within the Lacey Springs neighborhood, in accordance with a press release from the sheriff’s workplace.

“In an unusual turn, Swafford requested a photo with the arresting deputies,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Swafford was discovered to have been carrying an quantity of heroin and meth, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. Deputies later found a stolen motorbike at his residence, they mentioned.

Regardless of the circumstances, an image on the MCSO’s Fb web page reveals Swafford showing to be all smiles alongside the three deputies who arrested him.

Swafford is charged with 4 felony probation revocation warrants of possession of a managed substance, theft of property, receiving stolen property and first-degree legal mischief. He additionally faces drug and property crimes and is being held with out bond, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.