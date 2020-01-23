January 23, 2020 | eight:10am

An Alabama teen allegedly stabbed his mother and 13-year-old twin brothers to dying this week– after which went off to high school as if nothing occurred, in keeping with disturbing new experiences.

Landon Durham, 16, faces a capital homicide cost in connection to the dying of his mother, Holli Christina Durham, 36, and brothers Branson and Baron Durham, of their Munford residence, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, in keeping with prosecutors.

He’s robotically charged as an grownup.

Authorities imagine the three had been killed early Tuesday, and their our bodies had been found later that day. Landon went off to high school at Munford Excessive Faculty after the slayings, Talladega County District Lawyer Steve Giddens mentioned at a Wednesday press convention, in keeping with The Gadsden Instances.

An investigator noticed Landon Durham round 7:40 a.m. Wednesday touring towards Etowah County, in keeping with the report.

Giddens didn’t touch upon a potential motive.

The twins, Branson and Baron, Holli Branson and Landon (far proper) Fb

“This is the kind of crime that you see on TV or the media or the Internet that happens in other places,” Giddens mentioned. “To have it here, really hits home. Munford, like all communities in this county, is pretty close knit, and I know they are hurting and we are too.”

“It’s just hard to believe these kinds of things can happen,” the prosecutor added.

Dr. Suzanne Lacey, superintendent of the native Talladega County faculty district, known as the triple murder a “tragedy.”

“Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it affects the entire community including the school community,” Lacey mentioned in an announcement obtained by AL.com. “Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”

With Submit Wires