Aladdin starring Mena Massoud and Will Smith is now on Disney Plus

Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ALADDIN, directed by Man Ritchie.

Aladdin (2019) starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith is now out there to stream on Disney Plus.

Aladdin, the live-action remake of the 1992 animated movie, is now streaming on Disney Plus! The film was added to Disney’s new streaming service on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Aladdin premiered in theaters on Might 24, 2019, and it grossed greater than $1 invoice within the field workplace. If you happen to’ve been capable of wait this lengthy to observe the film, your endurance has paid off!

Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin within the movie, together with Naomi Scott, Will Smith, David Negahban, Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen. Man Ritchie directed the movie.

Lots of you realize the story. Aladdin follows a poor road urchin named Aladdin who falls in love with the attractive Jasmine. Sadly, for our younger man, she is the daughter of the Shah of Agrabah, which suggests they’d by no means be allowed to be concerned in a relationship.

As luck would have it, Aladdin finds a magic lamp with a wise-cracking genie inside. The genie grants Aladdin his want of changing into a prince in order that he can woo the attractive Jasmine. It appears to be working as everybody loves him, together with the princess, however not Jafar, a sorcerer for the sultan who’s eyeing the princess and all of Agrabah for himself.

And, that’s the place the story begins!

Watch the trailer for Aladdin under!

Within the 1992 model, Robin Williams was wonderful because the voice of the genie, so it was at all times going to be exhausting for Smith to convey this character to life differently. Total, Smith did an excellent job.

I really like Smith and lots of of his motion pictures and reveals, particularly The Recent Prince of Bel-Air. His portrayal of the genie is much like his position in The Recent Prince of Bel-Air, to me. He has that fantastic appeal, and he’s humorous!

If you happen to haven’t seen this film, we extremely suggest watching on Disney Plus proper now!

