The Jefferson Saints beat the Alameda Pirates by a rating of 65-54 on Tuesday.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Alameda will play host to Arvada, whereas Jefferson will journey to play Bruce Randolph.

No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish immediately



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.