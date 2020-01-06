ALAN JOHNSON: Why I went undercover on Britain’s battiest show

Anybody watching ITV on Sunday night as a pharaoh’s headdress was yanked pitilessly from my sweating face may need puzzled: is that this a dignified late profession choice for a 69-year- previous former House Secretary and a member of Her Majesty’s Privy Council?

To these cynics I say two issues. First, you guess. And second, get a life!

After I was approached to look on a model new TV present referred to as The Masked Singer that required me to sing, incognito, in entrance of a giant studio viewers, I didn’t hesitate.

Not for a second. Not even when it turned out I used to be required to prance across the stage doing my very personal model of Stroll Like an Egyptian by the Eighties American band, The Bangles.

On this new ‘talent’ present, so-called celebrities are pressured to decorate up, don a masks and compete in a sing-off in opposition to one other equally disguised well-known individual.

The viewers then will get to vote for his or her favourites and after the lowest-ranked singers compete in a losers’ spherical, a panel of judges, which incorporates Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall, will get to guess who they’re — earlier than deciding which ones must be unmasked and booted off. Brutal.

In fact, if you write that down on paper it sounds completely barmy. However the present has been a roaring success within the U.S., Australia and South Korea, the place it first aired in 2015. Even Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds deigned to fly to Seoul to compete in it there . . .

Every of the contestants is given a brand new, mysterious id at the beginning of the present. It turned out I used to be to be a pharaoh, in competitors with one other singer doubling as a Tree. I misplaced to that Tree, which is one thing I have to be taught to stay with. After which within the subsequent losers’ spherical, I used to be soundly crushed by a Monster and a Daisy.

That’s life, I suppose. I used to be voted off the present, together with former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer (who was disguised as a large butterfly), which no less than has the comfort of permitting us to be the primary to explain the thrill and comical furtiveness of showing on The Masked Singer.

Lately, I describe myself as a ‘writer and ex-politician’. (The emphasis may be very a lot on the ‘ex’ a part of that designation. I stay a member of the Labour Occasion, however maintain no workplace.)

In my very own thoughts, in my personal world, I’m not a former postman, commerce union official, member of Parliament or Cupboard minister. As an alternative, I see myself as a rock star and all the time have accomplished.

Even after I left college at 15 with no educational and packed grocery store cabinets for 3 years till I joined the Submit Workplace, I used to be dreaming of being the lead singer of worldwide well-known pop group. I used to be in two bands in my youth referred to as The Space and the In-Betweens. My ardour for pop by no means died in later life.

After I produced 4 volumes of my bestselling autobiography, all took their titles from Beatles songs. (This Boy: A Memoir Of A Childhood; Please, Mister Postman; The Lengthy And Winding Highway; and In My Life.)

I grew up in a two-room slum in West London, the place I used to be a solitary little one. However Paul McCartney was my hero.

As a boy, I might mime to his vocals, strumming my beloved older sister’s hockey stick, then attempting to vogue my wavy hair into his mop high.

The perfect factor about showing on the present is that you’re assigned an expert voice coach, one thing I by no means had entry to as a boy after I dreamed of stardom

A few years later, after I was Schooling Secretary, I met Macca at a operate in Liverpool. However I might scarcely communicate to him I used to be so starstruck. I used to be a authorities minister, however I didn’t know what to say to the person I’d idolised since I used to be 13.

Even now, at 69, I’m, if you’ll indulge me, nonetheless an enormous pop star ready for the suitable ranges of fame and wealth to engulf me.

I’m additionally an excellent and grossly underrated songwriter. When besieged by an early-career midlife disaster on the age of the 32, I despatched Elvis Costello, who I a lot admired on the time, ten of my finest songs. I’m nonetheless ready for his response.

So all this explains why, when provided the prospect of greedy a microphone and performing to thousands and thousands of individuals, relatively than a number of dozen somnolent MPs within the Home of Commons as I did for thus a few years, I didn’t hesitate. I used to be all in for The Masked Singer.

I’ve watched my share of those prime-time TV reveals, and I all the time assumed they had been rigged and phoney.

However I can guarantee anybody that isn’t true after my expertise. The present was recorded again in September, however not a phrase of my humiliating exit on the first hurdle was leaked. The viewers and the manufacturing crew should be essentially the most discreet crowd within the land.

As House Secretary a decade in the past I oversaw MI5, however our spy company might be taught one thing from ITV’s particular operations.

The contestants all had our personal dressing room. We weren’t allowed to mingle with one another, and there was actually no inexperienced room the place we would have loved a relaxing glass of wine earlier than our performances.

I couldn’t go away my personal area with out donning a balaclava and, on high of that, a reflective visor which allowed me to see out, however nobody else might see my face. We weren’t allowed to talk to one another after we handed within the corridors.

Whereas I did inform my spouse in strictest confidence, neither my kids nor grandchildren knew that I used to be doing it. As an alternative, I instructed them enigmatically to look at the present on Sunday night time as they could take pleasure in it.

I can truthfully say I had no concept who any of the opposite contestants had been, or they of me.

The perfect factor about showing on the present is that you’re assigned an expert voice coach, one thing I by no means had entry to as a boy after I dreamed of stardom.

The singing is taken very critically, and it’s essential to not ham it up for laughs. It’s a must to put together six completely different songs, any one among which you can be required to sing. (Mine included House by Michael Buble and Take That’s Rule The World.) And you actually need to attempt to do your finest.

It might be dishonest to say that I used to be not dissatisfied to be voted off.

Worse nonetheless, was the second the judges needed to attempt to guess who I used to be. They speculated variously that I may need been Ed Balls, Vince Cable and even Ann Widdecombe.

However my favorite response after my unmasking was from pop star Rita Ora, who clearly had no concept who I used to be, however plumped at one stage for Rod Stewart. Typical.

Nonetheless, I didn’t really feel completely robbed. After I heard two of my rivals, dressed as a Daisy and a Monster, carry out, I knew immediately that they had been in a special league from me.

And so, after my defeat, I’m now reconciled to the sobering reality that it was not simply politics that acquired in the way in which of my vocation as a worldwide rock star.

I’m simply not a very good singer, and the judges on The Masked Singer picked up on that painful actuality.

Previously 24 hours I’ve been deluged by pals asking me who I feel goes to win, and to invest as to who’re the folks behind the masks.

I can truthfully say that I’ve completely no concept.

But when I needed to put a guess on the eventual winner, I’d go for my kinsman Boris Johnson, who is clearly in there someplace.

I hope it’s the final contest he wins. However I might say that, wouldn’t I?