December 24, 2019 | 9:28am

A Seattle airport may have used a number of elves to avert a nightmare for hundreds of Alaska Airways passengers whose luggage had been by no means loaded on their flights.

The fiasco erased the vacation cheer from virtually 6,000 vacationers who flew out of Alaska Airways’ hub at Seattle-Tacoma Worldwide Airport over the weekend once they ended up with out at the very least 1,500 luggage, KOMO reported.

The airways apologized for the “un-merry travel experience,” blaming it on numerous baggage handlers calling in sick, amongst different components.

“We dropped the ball, and by doing that, created an awful holiday travel experience just when people rely on us the most,” the corporate mentioned in a weblog on its web site.

“Put simply: a severe staffing shortage during a very heavy travel period, as well as difficult weather conditions, unleashed a cascade of problems for us, and – unfairly – for our guests.”

Airline rep Ray Lane instructed KOMO that the staffing downside was “not a coordinated work action.”

“No strike action. Just a lot of sick, tired workers who didn’t make it in,” he added.

“As of Sunday afternoon, all bags left behind at Sea-Tac Airport have been sent to their intended destinations. Our teams worked quickly to make sure that happened, understanding how problematic and frustrating it has been for our guests not to have their belongings – especially during holiday travel,” the airline later added within the weblog.

Pissed off vacationers aired their grievances.

“I want to go home,” Alfred Love Jr. mentioned after touchdown in Seattle after a flight from New Orleans. “I’ve been on a long flight. You see my voice is gone, getting sick. I want to sit in my own bed, and here I am waiting for a bag, which I would be home by now if my bag had come on time.”

One other traveler, Mona Hanna-Estes, mentioned: “If we lose our baggage, that’s going to suck for our whole trip because we have no clothes going to Spain.”