Albanian-born drug kingpin shot dead yards from Prince George’s school was allowed into the UK

The ‘hit’ was carried out with ruthless effectivity, like one thing out of a Hollywood gangster film or, maybe extra appropriately, a Scandi noir crime drama.

Flamur Beqiri, a 36-year-old who described himself as a file business govt, was strolling his spouse and younger son again to their £1.eight million dwelling on one of the crucial trendy streets in Battersea, South-West London, at about 9pm on Christmas Eve when a lone gunman emerged silently from the shadows.

Neighbours heard 5 pictures. 4, in fast succession, had been reportedly fired into Beqiri’s again. After he had fallen to the bottom, a bullet was unloaded into his head at point-blank vary. The murderer fled.

Beqiri was left in a pool of blood as his spouse, Debora Krasniqi, screamed for assist. Regardless of the perfect efforts of a nurse who lived close by and a crew of paramedics whose ambulance arrived a couple of minutes later, he was past assist. They pronounced him lifeless on the scene.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot lifeless whereas strolling alongside a road in Battersea, south-west London, together with his spouse Debora Krasniqi and younger son. They’re pictured collectively above

Within the days that adopted, it emerged that Beqiri was what police prefer to name a person with ‘connections’.

The Albanian-born immigrant was named simply over a decade in the past as one of the crucial wished males in Sweden, the nation the place he grew up, amid claims that he was the kingpin of a global medication gang caught smuggling hashish with a road worth of £2 million into the nation.

He went on the run for nearly two years however ultimately handed himself in to Swedish police. After a short stint in custody and a weird authorized wrangle, he was acquitted of drug offences however convicted of lesser prices, given a suspended sentence and a wonderful, and allowed to stroll free.

In accordance with jail sources quoted this week within the Swedish press, Beqiri and his associates promptly resumed their profitable legal commerce. Nonetheless, they fell right into a turf conflict with rival teams looking for to regulate the cocaine and hashish routes from Morocco, through Spain, to Beqiri’s dwelling metropolis of Malmo.

Because the dispute escalated, a number of of his mates had been attacked. Final 12 months, one was killed. However by then Beqiri was within the UK, having taken up residence in London in about 2015 after apparently receiving ‘death threats’.

A good-looking and trendy man, he moved in glamorous circles.

Considered one of his two sisters turned out to be Misse Beqiri, a former underwear mannequin and social media ‘influencer’ who in 2014 married the Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, and two years later starred in a actuality TV collection, The Actual Housewives Of Cheshire. It was via Misse that Flamur met his spouse Debora, a brunette keen on posting Instagram photos of unique holidays, luxurious automobiles and designer buying journeys.

His sister Misse Beqiri is a former underwear mannequin who later married Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard

Their marriage ceremony, in October 2018, was an ultra-lavish affair on Lake Como in Italy. The bride’s costume had a 20ft prepare, the four-tiered cake was 5ft tall, and friends had been handed Cuban cigars with the joyful couple’s identify on the labels. The bash was estimated to have value greater than £1 million.

However behind this glamorous façade lay unanswered questions that had been introduced into sharp focus by the Christmas Eve homicide.

Why did the Residence Workplace enable this convicted legal, with identified hyperlinks to drug smuggling and organised crime, to maneuver to the UK, even when Swedish nationals, as EU residents, are allowed to work right here with out visas?

How did the authorities assume he had generated the money to fund his life-style and permit him to purchase a luxurious property? Why had been he and his associates allowed to arrange a string of opaque UK companies, via which giant quantities of cash seem to have moved?

And why did his killers assume they might homicide a person, with obvious impunity, in London?

In looking for solutions, we should return to the mid-2000s, when Beqiri, identified to mates as Alex, was dwelling in Malmo.

A Swedish nationwide with two sisters — Misse and Valentina, a vogue blogger who runs an internet site known as VBfashionbook — he had been taken as a toddler from thencommunist Albania, through Kosovo to Sweden’s third-largest metropolis, the place his (now divorced) mother and father Jakup and Ramize nonetheless stay.

On paper, he ran a file label known as Skrilla, specialising in hip-hop and dance music. However in apply, most of his earnings appear to have come from elsewhere: solely two albums produced by Skrilla (each by an artist known as Lazee) seem to have seen the sunshine of day, in 2006 and 2007.

Pictured is the crime scene the place he was murdered on Christmas Eve. It’s pictured on December 27

The opposite enterprise during which Beqiri was concerned got here to mild on August 30, 2007, when customs officers within the Swedish port of Helsingborg intercepted a lorry carrying 340kg of hashish resin.

Its driver, beneath questioning, revealed that he had been instructed to take the cargo to Gothenburg, the place he would obtain a name on his cell phone telling him the place precisely to drop it off.

Police determined to accompany the driving force to his rendezvous, in an try to catch criminals increased up the chain. They hit the street and, shortly afterwards, obtained a textual content message — from Beqiri’s phone — to say the drop-off level would, actually, be the automobile park of a restaurant close to Malmo.

Once they arrived there two hours later, the officers swooped and arrested a number of folks. However Beqiri fled on foot and escaped. In his deserted automobile, a VW Golf, investigators discovered 55,000 Swedish krona [£4,500] in used banknotes. Roughly a month later, Swedish police named him as one of many nation’s ten most harmful suspected criminals, passing a mugshot of him to nationwide newspapers.

By this time, Beqiri appears to have been dwelling in Amsterdam, the place he arrange a second file label, Fantabolous Music. It launched 5 albums over the following two years, although none ever troubled the charts.

His time on the run continued till January 14, 2010, when he determined to give up to customs officers in Malmo.

He was detained till February 12, when Sweden’s notoriously relaxed prosecutors appear to have determined to drop all drug prices he confronted, in return for him confessing to 2 lesser counts of tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

It seems, from court docket papers, that Beqiri was insisting through attorneys that he had been unaware the lorry seized in 2007 contained hashish. He claimed to have been accountable just for a smaller cache of cigarettes and spirits additionally on board.

Though Beqiri was not reimprisoned, he then cheekily tried to sue the Swedish authorities for ‘deprivation of liberty’ due to the month he had spent in custody. His declare was thrown out.

The daddy-of-one is pictured together with his spouse above. He was shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve

Again dwelling in Malmo, he continued to dabble within the music enterprise, founding a label known as 20/20 Information, which represented a small variety of dance and hip-hop artists, none of whom loved vital success.

In accordance with underworld sources quoted within the Swedish press, he additionally remained concerned in organised crime, with hyperlinks to networks importing cocaine and hashish from southern Europe. Beqiri’s underworld profession turned bitter in about 2014, when he started to obtain ‘credible death threats’ seemingly associated to a dispute between his associates and a rival native drug gang.

The daddy was one of the crucial wished males in Sweden and alleged to steer a medication gang

Fearing for his life, he moved to London, dwelling to his new girlfriend Debora Krasniqi. Though he was a convicted legal, he seems to have confronted no vital scrutiny from our immigration authorities.

Initially, it appears, the couple lived in a rented flat close to Regent’s Park. They then moved to a well-appointed property in Hampstead, earlier than buying a big four-bedroom home on Battersea Church Highway, a stone’s throw from the Thames and some hundred yards from Thomas’s Battersea, the £20,000-a-year prep faculty attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The house, now registered in Debora’s identify, value £1.7 million in September 2017. The couple subsequently spent giant quantities of cash enhancing it, submitting a minimum of three planning functions for constructing work, together with a challenge to (fairly actually) elevate its roof by a number of inches, improve the dimensions of a first-floor extension and exchange the normal entrance door with a contemporary safety door.

After creating their dream dwelling, they formalised their relationship, paying for dozens of family and friends to fly to the marriage in Italy, placing them up on the Grand Lodge Imperiale, a four-star resort and spa the place commonplace rooms value as much as £600 an evening.

They married in October 2018 on the Villa d’Este, a 16th-century pile subsequent to Lake Como in 25 acres of decorative gardens, the place marriage ceremony packages begin at £250 a head earlier than drinks.

Images of the occasion, later revealed in Grace Ormonde Wedding ceremony Model, a luxurious marriage ceremony planning journal, present the joyful couple embracing open air, whereas a firework show crammed the night time sky.

In an accompanying interview, Debora instructed how there was ‘something special about our connection and bond’ and described Flamur’s ‘magical’ proposal earlier that 12 months, on a luxurious abroad journey.

The scene exterior the household dwelling of Beqiri, 36, who was peppered with bullets in entrance of his spouse and youngster exterior £1.5million household dwelling

‘My husband flew both our families over Christmas to a huge chalet in Kitzbuhel, Austria. I was asleep and at 5am he covered the floor with a thousand red rose petals. He played Magic by Coldplay, which woke me up to find him on his knee at the bottom of the bed, surrounded by roses.’

Apropos their deliberate honeymoon, Debora added: ‘We’ve been to the Maldives and Bahamas twice now, so we plan to do one thing completely different. We now have been speaking of a safari in Cape Verde or a loopy week in Japan.’

How was this lavish life-style being funded, within the absence of any proof that Beqiri’s music firms ever generated a lot cash?

His label 20/20, for instance, arrange a UK arm two years in the past, however has by no means filed accounts. Its listed addresses have included a council flat in Hampstead, a flat above an off-licence in Highgate, and the Bermondsey places of work of a small agency of chartered accountants.

Not one of the artists on its roster have made the charts within the UK or elsewhere and it doesn’t seem like registered with the BPI, the commerce physique that helps accumulate royalties for performing artists.

‘This man is a ghost. I’ve by no means heard of him and nobody I do know has ever heard of him,’ is how a senior music business supply places it. ‘If that company, or any of his other music companies, is making serious money, I’m a banana.’

The Hampstead flat the place 20/20 was briefly registered was additionally the headquarters of a number of different odd firms linked to Beqiri.

The Albanian-born man was allowed into the UK regardless of being wished in Sweden

One, AME London, was a vogue agency based in Could 2018 by Debora and his sister Misse (who’s now divorced from Lindegaard, father of her son Julian, and courting Jake Corridor, of actuality present The Solely Manner Is Essex).

AME closed the next 12 months with out ever submitting accounts. A 3rd agency registered there, Pavilion Asset Restricted, which had Debora as a director, seems to have been a property agency arrange in October 2016 which has been dormant ever since.

A fourth firm briefly listed on the Hampstead handle is known as FDB Consulting (its initials might stand for Flamur and Debora Beqiri). It was arrange in 2014 itemizing, its line of enterprise as ‘professional, scientific and technical activities’.

Since then, it has moved handle 5 instances, growing its firm funds from £223 in its first 12 months of operation to £13,730 the subsequent 12 months, £34,022 the 12 months after, and about £150,000 in each 2018 and 2019.

The agency’s accounts present that, in addition to producing earnings, it has annually loaned vital sums of money to Debora Beqiri. She has then repaid cash, with curiosity.

For instance, in 2017 the corporate loaned her £114,679 and he or she repaid £128,140. In 2018 it loaned her £339,580 and he or she repaid £195,833. In 2019, it loaned her £174,960 and he or she repaid £159,599. The rationale for these loans just isn’t defined within the accounts.

Though there isn’t a suggestion of any wrongdoing by the corporate, Debora or Misse, it stays unclear what FDB Consulting really does. The agency’s web site is defunct and a Twitter feed was final up to date in March 2017. A household supply didn’t reply to emails looking for remark.

What we do know is that within the run-up to Beqiri’s assassination, tensions between Malmo’s rival gangs had worsened. In 2018, Amir Mekky, the chief of a bunch known as Los Suecos (The Swedes), which has been linked to 10 murders in Scandinavia and Spain lately, escaped with a leg wound when three associates had been killed exterior a restaurant in Malmo.

In August final 12 months, in what police consider was a revenge assault, Naief Adawi, 33, was focused in a gangland hit exterior a falafel store within the Swedish metropolis.

He escaped after handing his child to his spouse Karolin, a health care provider. However the gunman, believed to be Syrian, shot Karolin eight instances, as soon as within the head as she lay on the pavement.

Adawi occurs to be a detailed good friend of Beqiri, who attended his marriage ceremony in Italy final 12 months.

Police in Sweden have described the similarities between Karolin’s assassination and the Battersea taking pictures as ‘striking’. And there’s little motive to suppose the killing will cease.