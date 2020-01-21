Album Of The Week: Andy Shauf The Neon Skyline

Andy Shauf would moderately be the storyteller than the story, however his is value retelling. Shauf, 33, spent his twenties slowly rising out of Regina, Saskatchewan, a metropolis of simply over 200, 000 within the midst of Canadian flyover nation. Landlocked amongst countless prairies and forests, Regina has not generated many musicians of notice. However Shauf saved plodding, working his approach outward from native open mic nights, constructing an viewers in a fashion that matches his famously quiet, solitary disposition.

All of the whereas, he was honing his craft, taking his time between albums and seeing main inventive payoff for his persistence. Shauf's 2009 debut Darker Days was pure late-aughts coffee-shop fare, spare and acoustic and a bit saccharine at instances. By 2012 's extra meditative The Bearer Of Unhealthy Information he was exploring a far richer palette of sounds, evolving his folk-pop stylings into one thing extra subtle. The album ultimately bought him signed to nationwide indie mainstay Arts & Crafts in Canada and Epitaph’s extra ruggedly folksy ANTI-offshoot all over the place else. This led to real breakout success with 2016 's The Occasion , an idea album on which every lush' 70 s-style studio-pop monitor is sung from the attitude of a distinct individual on the similar home occasion. The document was nominated for the Polaris Music Prize and established its writer as minor Canadian music royalty.

Shauf as soon as once more took his time following up The Occasion . Though he moved to Toronto simply earlier than the album's launch, his first transfer upon changing into indie-famous was to document, launch, and tour behind a complete album with Foxwarren, a band he'd fashioned a decade earlier with childhood associates from Regina. That album offered a looser, extra rock-oriented spin on Shauf’s understated model, one which recalled Fleet Foxes and Radiohead at instances and belied his one-time assertion that he doesn’t work effectively in collaborative settings. Nonetheless, with that closely accented tenor gently spinning attractive melodies within the foreground, Foxwarren would possibly as effectively have been the brand new Andy Shauf album for these on the lookout for a repair.

Now, virtually 4 years since The Occasion dropped, Shauf is again along with his precise solo follow-up. The Neon Skyline maintains the sound of its predecessor and burrows even additional into its one-night idea: This time, moderately than a bunch of story-songs about individuals who occur to be on the similar occasion, Shauf cooked up dozens of tunes about one storyline particularly, culling them all the way down to 11 tracks inspecting this one loosely autobiographical predicament. A tough define: Our anonymous protagonist meets his buddy Charlie at their neighborhood bar the Skyline, the place a bartender named Rose serves them their standard drinks. Upon studying that his ex-girlfriend Judy is again on the town, he flashes again to key scenes from their relationship. Ultimately, he bumps into her, runs the gamut of feelings, and involves phrases with the passage of years.

This seems like a greater setup for a film than an album, however Shauf makes use of the vanity as a launchpad to flex his mastery of songwriting as storytelling. Not that you could comply with the narrative to understand the album as a set of music: There's an argument to be made that Shauf's best expertise is as an arranger, constructing out his guitar and piano foundations with a array of fastidiously positioned sounds, seasoning his folksy soft-rock with touches of jazz, nation, and chamber-pop. Woodwinds flippantly sure throughout “Thirteen Hours” till fuzz guitar lastly emerges as a worthy dance associate. A subtly deployed brass part works as a delicate outer layer for “Neon Skyline.” Shauf understands the facility of restraint, too; when his songs develop into ornate, it's at all times in service of momentum and agility. “The Moon” derives a lot of its energy from stripping again to little greater than acoustic strums, in order that even gentle accompaniment hits arduous.

Regardless of its many musical rewards, The Neon Skyline is a kind of albums that advantages immensely from following together with the lyrics sheet as you hear. The songs are so brisk and sonically participating, Shauf's voice so delicate and unintrusive, that it may be arduous to choose up all the main points with out referring again to the textual content – particularly with out many huge, sing-along hooks and even repeated refrains to latch onto . Solely once I learn by means of the songs in sequence did I notice how deftly Shauf blurs the road between prose, poetry, and screenwriting. Not many songwriters can get away with piling on the dialogue and forgoing choruses virtually fully, however Shauf attracts you in with all these canny musical thrives and maintains a hypnotic presence, with vocals harking back to sure bookish Scandinavian singers embarking on Dylan-esque rambles. The nearer you take note of the breezy facade, the deeper you're drawn into his vignettes.

On “Try Again,” one of many catchiest and most conversational songs on the album, he proves he's able to crafting would-be hits when it fits his functions. The track arrives close to the tip of The Neon Skyline , as soon as Judy has arrived on the bar. Shauf expertly evokes the nostalgia and hopeful longing of such reunions, in addition to the best way they will claw at previous scabbed-over wounds. With only a few intelligent traces of banter, all of the chemistry and battle come racing again. He deftly positions particular particulars – the narrator's unhealthy impression of Judy's British accent, her joke on the expense of a buddy who drinks wine at a dive bar – alongside common expressions like a mild contact on the forearm and a smile held too lengthy. It might be taking place anyplace, to anybody. It might be a scene from your personal life. It’s the type of story that’s going to make sure many extra tales are written about Andy Shauf.

The Neon Skyline is out 1 / 24 on ANTI- . Pre-order it right here.

