Alcohol a factor in early half of Ontario snowmobile deaths in last decade

Alcohol was a consider almost half of all snowmobile-related fatalities in Ontario over the past 10 years, an OPP report revealed Wednesday.

The info, launched by the OPP as a part of Snowmobile Security Week, exhibits that of the 175 snowmobile deaths throughout the province since 2009, 45% concerned alcohol. Extreme velocity, lack of management and driving too quick for the situations have been additionally among the many prime contributing elements for snowmobile crashes.

“Despite our efforts, every year some snowmobilers take unnecessary risks that end up costing them their lives. Don’t let alcohol or drugs be part of any ride,” stated Chief Supt. Rohan Thompson throughout an OPP press convention.

Moreover, almost half (45%) of snowmobilers who died within the final decade have been travelling on frozen rivers or lakes.

Based on the OPP, circumstances that led to the deaths embrace deliberately driving on to open water (puddle leaping/water skipping), breaking by the ice and collisions with different snowmobiles or pure landmarks.

“Whether you are a beginner or seasoned snowmobiler, it is important to avoid all manner of risk while enjoying the thousands of kilometres of diverse, scenic snowmobile trails Ontario has to offer,” stated Tory MPP Vijay Thanigasalam, parliamentary assistant to the Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

“Maintaining control of your snowmobile at all times and never making alcohol or drugs part of your ride will go a long way to keeping snowmobilers and their passengers safe this season.”

The OPP is reminding snowmobilers that “no ice is safe ice” and to make sure they’ve the correct security gear and clothes.